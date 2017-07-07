NVIDIA: How HeartFlow Uses AI to Detect Heart Disease

Coronary heart disease is the world’s biggest killer, responsible for nearly 9 million deaths worldwide and diagnosed in 12 million to 13 million Americans each year. Personalized medical technology company HeartFlow uses GPU-accelerated deep learning to find a better solution.

Heart disease is so devastating because it often goes undetected. Tragically, the disease is often misdiagnosed, especially in women. Heart disease is difficult for doctors to diagnose because, until recently, the best test for it was an angiogram, which is an invasive and costly procedure.

HeartFlow provides a non-invasive alternative. It combines standard CT scans — available at tens of thousands of healthcare facilities worldwide — with complex fluid dynamics and deep learning algorithms. The result is a 3D map of the patient’s heart that gives doctors a detailed view of blockages and blood flow on which to base a diagnosis.

