NVIDIA: How AI Is Remaking the Home Makeover Business

It all started with the wallpaper swatches.

David Levine and his wife wanted to redecorate the dining room in their Manchester, U.K., home, but he couldn’t picture how any of the designs would look on their walls. So he created an AI tool that would do it for him.

The technology and Levine’s startup, DigitalBridge, use GPU-accelerated machine learning and computer vision to let people visualize how wallpaper, a coat of paint, new furniture and other home decor would look in their own rooms.

“I figured I wasn’t the only person who couldn’t imagine what wallpaper would look like in a room,” Levine said.

Undo Button

Levine was right. In an independent survey conducted for DigitalBridge, about a third of shoppers said they’d delayed or cancelled decorating projects because they couldn’t picture how items would look in their own homes. Most said they were afraid of making the wrong choice.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.