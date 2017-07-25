NVIDIA: How AI Helps Bing Search for Images Within Images

Search just got smarter, thanks to AI and NVIDIA GPUs.

Microsoft’s Bing now lets you search for images within images. You can even buy items you find there.

Let’s say you’re a “Fast and Furious” fan, and want to trick out your ride with the gear you’ve seen on the big screen. Or you’re remodeling your living room, and see a photo with a glittering chandelier that would add just the elegance you crave.

Whatever has caught your eye in a photo, just draw a box around it. Bing’s Visual Search then displays photos similar to your selection, where to buy it and, in many cases, what it will cost.

“We want to go way beyond the search box,” said Meenaz Merchant, who leads the Visual Search Group at Bing.

Merchant and his team will demonstrate Visual Search this week in Honolulu at IEEE’s Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR) conference, the premier annual computer vision event. If you’re attending the conference, you can also attend a keynote talk on July 23 by Microsoft’s Harry Shum, executive vice president for the company’s Artificial Intelligence and Research Group.

How Bing Knows a Louis Vuitton

This new type of search is for more than shopping. You can upload your own photos or select anything online — an apple pie, a waterfall, a hotel — and Bing Image Search returns similar photos and tags that describe the search engine’s notion of what’s in the picture. Once you select a lookalike image, you may see useful information like recipes for apple pies, the location of the waterfall or the name of the hotel.

Read the entire article here, How AI Helps Bing Search for Images Within Images

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.