NVIDIA: How AI Could Rejuvenate U.S. Healthcare
It’s no secret that the U.S. healthcare system needs help. What’s more surprising is the role AI can play in fixing it.
In a talk at the GPU Technology Conference, Dr. Michael Dahlweid, chief medical officer of digital solutions for GE Healthcare, described the myriad problems in U.S. healthcare, and the scope for finding fixes with the expanded use of deep learning.
The numbers can be depressing: About 100,000 people die needlessly every year, he said. Nearly a third of all healthcare spending — more than $690 billion — is money wasted. A third of all electronic medical records are inaccurate. And doctors are struggling with information overload.
“The focus for AI research in healthcare today is on imaging,” said Dahlweid. “We need to apply AI beyond that.”
Read the entire article here, How AI Could Rejuvenate U.S. Healthcare | NVIDIA Blog
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
Share this:
