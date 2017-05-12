NVIDIA: GTC 2017: Introducing NVIDIA DGX-1 and DGX Station – Keynote Part 9
NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang introduces the NVIDIA DGX-1 with Tesla V100 for accelerating AI research and the NVIDIA DGX Station, an AI supercomputer for the desktop. He’s joined on stage by Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Azure, who talks about the companies’ work together on Microsoft’s Cognitive Toolkit framework and GPU-accelerated cloud computing.
This video is via NVIDIA.
