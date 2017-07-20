Home Applications NVIDIA GRID Fuels Cloud-Based Workstation Experience from Amazon Web Services

NVIDIA GRID Fuels Cloud-Based Workstation Experience from Amazon Web Services

0
NVIDIA GRID Fuels Cloud-Based Workstation Experience from Amazon Web Services
0

AWS launches Amazon EC2 G3 with NVIDIA GRID and Tesla M60 for high-end graphics applications from the cloud.

Amazon Web Services today released GPU-powered Amazon EC2 G3 , featuring graphics acceleration powered by the NVIDIA GRID virtualization platform and NVIDIA Tesla M60 GPU accelerators. This powerful new GPU optimized instance allows architects, artists, product designers and other professionals to tackle the complex workloads that typically require high-end, desk-bound workstations.With the Amazon EC2 G3 instance, users can work with photoreal models, complex visual effects and real-time 3D renderings — without being tethered to their desks. Instead, enterprises can allow their globally distributed teams to work from anywhere while collaborating in real time. When at their desks, today’s enterprise workers typical use multiple displays.  Paired with NVIDIA GRID software, the Tesla M60 supports up to four 4K displays, compared to just one display on the G2 instance.

Amazon EC2 G3 instances are available across the United States and parts of Europe to help high-end workstation users access applications like Dassault SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk VRED or ESRI ArcGIS from wherever they may be, all with better performance than the previous generation.

Read the entire article here, NVIDIA GRID Fuels Cloud-Based Workstation Experience from Amazon Web Services

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Monitoring
NVIDIA
NVIDIA Since 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has pioneered the art and science of visual computing. The company's technologies are transforming a world of displays into a world of interactive discovery -- for everyone from gamers to scientists, and consumers to enterprise customers.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    41QeghgSTdL.jpg

    Amazon WorkSpaces Administration Guide

    This is official Amazon Web Services (AWS) documentation for Amazon WorkSpaces. This administrator guide provides you with an overview of Amazon WorkSpaces and shows you how to provision and maintain a WorkSpace, create users and groups with security credentials, and connect WorkSpaces with your cloud or on-premises directory. Amazon WorkSpaces is a fully-managed service in […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Managing Java Application Performance in a Citrix Environment’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps’ White Paper

    spectra-feature-image

    ‘Digital Data Storage Outlook 2017’ White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience’ White Paper

    CITRIX READY PAPERS

    ‘How to Protect Endpoints in a Healthcare Setting’ Citrix / IGEL White Paper

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

        Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

        This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this July, Patch Tuesday. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Choosing the Best Approach for Monitoring Citrix User Experience: Should You Monitor from the Network, Server or Client? – On-Demand Webinar

        How to Achieve Converged Application & Infrastructure Monitoring – On-Demand Webinar

        docker-feature-image

        Docker for the SysAdmin On-Demand Webinar w/ Q&A

        1499497268_maxresdefault.jpg

        Secure you network from Petya & Skype using Desktop Central

        1499456710_maxresdefault.jpg

        Hands-on SPDocKit 7 On-Demand Webinar – SharePoint performance, Permissions audit and SharePoint Online

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1500108416_maxresdefault.jpg

          Patch Tuesday Updates Explained – On-Demand Webinar

          This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this July, Patch Tuesday. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1500404471_maxresdefault.jpg

          Getting Started with eG Enterprise Express Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

          1500531628_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Stay Fit at re:Invent with our Fitness Activities!

          1500455439_maxresdefault.jpg

          Getting Started for Teams with Remote Desktop Manager – Step 5: Create Entries

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video