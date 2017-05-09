NVIDIA: Future of AI Cities on Display at ISC West 2017
At ISC West 2017, we’re showing all of the tech to create AI Cities from robotic guards to security drones.
Visit us in booth 20075.
This video is via NVIDIA.
