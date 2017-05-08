NVIDIA: Food Delivery Robots Now Prowling SF’s Mission District



You ask, AI delivers.

At least, that’s the concept that Kevin Peterson is trying to achieve with his robotics company, Marble. It recently made news for deploying food delivery robots onto the streets of San Francisco.

Peterson, Marble’s co-founder and software lead, joined this week’s AI Podcast to talk about their efforts to integrate AI into the delivery process.

Marble’s robots, all named “Happy,” look like a white boxcar about the size of a mobility scooter. They’re complete with a trunk, where it stores packages. Users get a code with their delivery confirmation to access their packages.

“We want everyone’s first interaction with the robot to be delightful, actually,” explained Peterson in a conversation with Michael Copeland, the host of NVIDIA’s AI Podcast. “So we spend a lot of time designing that interaction and making sure the vehicle is operating in a way that looks good and is good.”

