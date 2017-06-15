NVIDIA Describes AI’s Critical Role in Self-Driving Cars to Key Senate Committee  

Artificial intelligence is the key to unlocking the challenge and promise of self-driving cars, NVIDIA told Congress today.

In testimony before a packed hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Rob Csongor, vice president and general manager of the company’s Automotive business, said that AI will in the years ahead enable self-driving cars that save tens of thousands of lives, provide mobility to the disabled, improve urban design and save vast amounts of unproductive time.

“Today, we are working with virtually every automaker on research and development of advanced self-driving vehicles using AI,” said Csongor at the start of the two-hour hearing, which was attended by more than a dozen senators, and some 150 staffers, lobbyists, reporters and a few stray tourists.

“Our technology is being used by more than 225 automotive companies worldwide, including Audi, Tesla, Toyota, Volvo, Mercedes and others. We are now at the point where we can create AI systems that have levels of perception and performance far beyond humans, and importantly, do not get distracted, fatigued or impaired,” he said.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.