NVIDIA: Deep Learning Opens Door to Intelligent Medical Instruments

For centuries, doctors have wanted to see inside their patients, using the best available tools to help them detect, diagnose and treat disease. Innovations in diagnostic imaging technology, such as CT scans, 3D-ultrasound and MRI, have helped save millions of lives. Running complex mathematics, these instruments are computers that convert signals captured by sensors into 2D and 3D images read by doctors.

Healthcare providers want these machines to do more, but there are significant technical challenges. Doctors want them to be fast, safe and precise. And providers need small, portable real-time diagnostics at the point of care. Meanwhile, demand for ever-increasing resolution and image fidelity requires the computational power of a supercomputer to be embedded within them.

Volta GPUs Accelerate Processing of Signals, Algorithms

The development of a new type of computer from NVIDIA is now making this possible. Using massively parallel computing, our latest Volta GPUs can process these signal and imaging algorithms at speeds that previously required many racks of traditional data center CPUs.

Via the fine folks at NVIDIA.