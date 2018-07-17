NVIDIA / Citrix Ready: GPUs in the EUC World and More! – Podcast Episode 310

DABCC Radio
In episode 310, Douglas Brown interviews Jared Cowart, technical product manager for virtual GPU software solutions at NVIDIA and Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready. Together we discuss the what NVIDIA means for Citrix, EUC and the world. Jared explains why we need a GPU, how it works, why we should care, a bit about AI and so much more! We have a lively conversation and a lot of fun talking EUC! A must listen to podcast!

About Jared Cowart

Jared Cowart is technical product manager for virtual GPU software solutions at NVIDIA, and is responsible for the NGCA program. Jared spent four years in the field as a solution architect for NVIDIA, and more than 20 years working within the virtualization industry supporting customers, partners and product teams. He currently supports the virtual GPU software team with product strategy, validation and evangelism. He works closely with the community to provide early access and obtain community feedback to help build better products.

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/xenjcc

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jaredcowart/

About Sagnik Datta, Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready

Sagnik Datta is a Technical Marketing Specialist at Citrix Ready. Sagnik work with Citrix alliances and supports large partner ecosystem (1000+) to help customers make better purchase decision through Citrix Ready Marketplace – http://citrix.com/ready.

Major focus in partners product segments such as Thin Clients, 3D CAD ISVs, Printers, Converged, Hyper-Converged, Storage and Servers solutions integrated with XenDesktop, XenApp and XenServer.

Responsible to drive vertical industry based applications and solutions, working collaboratively with cross teams in Product Management and Alliances.

Day to day activities include supporting partners with technical integration queries, creating test tool kits for partners to easily integrate their solutions with Citrix products, testing solutions to make them Citrix Ready, hosting joint webinars that generate leads for partners, podcasts, creating white papers and technical blogs for Citrix sales teams, customers and wider community etc.

Reach out to him at http://www.linkedin.com/in/sagnikdatta

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

Learn more at https://citrixready.citrix.com

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

Follow Douglas on Twitter at http://twitter.com/douglasabrown

Connect on LinkedIn here, https://www.linkedin.com/in/dabcc

Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Management
Mobile
News
Storage
NVIDIA
NVIDIA

