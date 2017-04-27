NVIDIA At GTC, Glimpse the Future of Makers, Intelligent Machines and More

They’re coming by air, land and sea.

Drones, robots, underwater submersibles — even an AI city, or at least the applications that power it — will all be under one roof at our GPU Technology Conference, at the San Jose Convention Center from May 8-11.

Lots to Do with a GPU

At the eighth annual GTC, you’ll hear from the movers, shakers and makers in the Internet of Things space. Amazon, Boeing, Bosch, GE, MIT and SoftBank are just some of the headliners leading 30-plus sessions in the Intelligent Machines and IoT track.

Additional highlights:

Out-of-this-world technology. Hear examples and demonstrations from SCISYS on how its Mars Rover development systems use GPUs to advance R&D work.

Getting into the weeds. Learn how Blue River Technology builds “See & Spray” robots for agriculture and the importance of creating computer vision systems for our food supply.

Taking robotics to a new dimension. Hear how Autodesk is applying deep learning to AI-assisted 3D design and robotic assembly in manufacturing.

Safety in numbers. Avigilon will discuss how its new architecture and search engine for video data relies on deep learning and GPUs to boost public safety

