NVIDIA at Automobil Elektronik Congress 2017 Video
Speaking at the Automobil Elektronik Congress, an annual gathering outside Stuttgart focused on Europe’s auto industry, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang described AI-based deep learning technology as “spectacular” for autonomous driving. He unveiled new partnerships and collaborations for NVIDIA, which underscore the company’s growing headway in the $10 trillion transportation market. http://nvda.ws/2vg0NBQ
This video is via NVIDIA.
