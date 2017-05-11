NVIDIA and SAP Partner to Create a New Wave of AI Business Applications
Businesses collect mountains of data daily. Now it’s time to make those mountains move.
NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang announced today at our GPU Technology Conference that SAP and NVIDIA are working together to help businesses use AI in ways that will change the world’s view of business applications.
Together, we’re combining the advantages of NVIDIA’s AI computing platform with SAP’s leadership in enterprise software.
“With strong partners like NVIDIA at our side, the possibilities are limitless,” wrote SAP Chief Innovation Officer Juergen Mueller in a blog post published today. “New applications, unprecedented value in existing applications, and easy access to machine learning services will allow you to make your own enterprise intelligent.”
SAP is leveraging advancements NVIDIA has made from GPUs to systems to software. Our Tesla GPU computing platform represents a $2 billion investment. The NVIDIA DGX-1 — announced just over a year ago and incorporating eight GPUs — is an integrated hardware and software supercomputer that’s the result of work by over a dozen engineering teams.
Read the entire article here, NVIDIA and SAP Partner to Create a New Wave of AI Business Applications
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
