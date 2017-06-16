NVIDIA Among Six Companies to Receive $258 Million from U.S. Department of Energy for HPC Research

NVIDIA is among six technology companies to receive funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Exascale Computing Project (ECP) to accelerate the development of next-generation supercomputers.

The ECP mission is to facilitate the delivery of at least two exascale computing systems, with an aim to deliver at least one by 2021. Such systems would be approximately 50x more powerful than the nation’s fastest supercomputer, Titan, located at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, in use today.

The goal of the ECP PathForward program is to find solutions that maximize the energy efficiency and overall performance of future large-scale supercomputers critical to areas such as national security, manufacturing, industrial competitiveness and energy research.

In addition to performance, the DOE has ambitious goals for improving power efficiency, to achieve exascale performance using only 20-30 megawatts. By comparison, an exascale system built with CPUs alone could consume hundreds of megawatts.

