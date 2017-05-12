NVIDIA: AI slashes Iray rendering times with interactive denoising
Good design is obvious: You know it when you see it.
What’s less apparent is the amount of trial and error behind the process to achieve it. Designers, manufacturers and other creative types have to try multiple variations of an idea. Each time they render an image, then they examine, adjust, validate and try yet another variation.
The more time they have to iterate, the better the final outcome. Of course, time is money, and deadlines loom.
NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang showed at the GPU Technology Conference today how NVIDIA is advancing the iterative design process to accurately predict final renderings by applying artificial intelligence to ray tracing. (Ray tracing is a technique that uses complex math to realistically simulate how light interacts with surfaces in a specific space.)
Read the entire article here, AI slashes Iray rendering times with interactive denoising
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
