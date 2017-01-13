NVIDIA AI Podcast: How Deep Learning Will Reshape Cities
Deep learning promises to do more than just reshape city streets, thanks to autonomous vehicles.
It can help put expensive infrastructure where it’s needed most. It can automate the generation of zoning laws that ensure more liveable, walkable cities. And it poses new challenges, too.
In Episode 5 of our AI Podcast, we spoke to two leading advocates for smarter, more liveable cities — Lynn Richards, head of the Congress for New Urbanism, and Charles Marohn, head of Strong Towns — to learn more about what AI will mean for the places where we live and work.
To hear the whole conversation, tune into this week’s AI Podcast.
And if you missed Episode 4 of the AI Podcast, it’s definitely worth a listen: NVIDIA’s Danny Shapiro talks about where deep learning will take driving next.
Read the entire article here, AI Podcast: How Deep Learning Will Reshape Cities
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
