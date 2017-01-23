NVIDIA AI Podcast: How AI Turns Kiddie Cars Into Fast and Frugal Autonomous Racers

Take brains, a few hundred bones and a pink Barbie jeep. What have you got? For inventive hackers, a new sport filled with f-words — fast, furious, frugal.

Billed as the world’s most affordable autonomous race, it’s just the latest sign of how ubiquitous the technology powering autonomous devices of all kinds — from electronic brains to increasingly sophisticated sensors — is becoming.

“It’s something that’s only been possible in the last few years,” said Jim Burke, a graphic artist and founder of the Power Racing Series, in a conversation Michael Copeland, host of our AI Podcast. “So it seemed like a good time to jump into it and start experimenting.”

Of course, experimenting is what the Power Racing Series is all about. For years, the series has been extracting maximum fun — for spectators and participants alike — from heavily customized versions of the cars you can pick up for your kid at the nearest Toys R Us.

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.