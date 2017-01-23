NVIDIA AI Podcast: How AI Turns Kiddie Cars Into Fast and Frugal Autonomous Racers
Take brains, a few hundred bones and a pink Barbie jeep. What have you got? For inventive hackers, a new sport filled with f-words — fast, furious, frugal.
Billed as the world’s most affordable autonomous race, it’s just the latest sign of how ubiquitous the technology powering autonomous devices of all kinds — from electronic brains to increasingly sophisticated sensors — is becoming.
“It’s something that’s only been possible in the last few years,” said Jim Burke, a graphic artist and founder of the Power Racing Series, in a conversation Michael Copeland, host of our AI Podcast. “So it seemed like a good time to jump into it and start experimenting.”
Of course, experimenting is what the Power Racing Series is all about. For years, the series has been extracting maximum fun — for spectators and participants alike — from heavily customized versions of the cars you can pick up for your kid at the nearest Toys R Us.
Read the entire article here, AI Podcast: How AI Turns Kiddie Cars Into Fast and Frugal Autonomous Racers
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper