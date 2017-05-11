Home Cloud Computing NVIDIA Advances AI Computing Revolution with New Volta-Based DGX Systems

NVIDIA Advances AI Computing Revolution with New Volta-Based DGX Systems

0
NVIDIA Advances AI Computing Revolution with New Volta-Based DGX Systems
0

Volta-Charged DGX-1 Delivers Up to 3x Speed Improvement for Demanding AI Workloads; DGX Station is World’s First AI Personal Supercomputer

NVIDIA today announced a new lineup of NVIDIA® DGX AI supercomputers with unmatched computing performance to advance the world’s most challenging AI research.

Featuring NVIDIA Tesla® V100 data center GPUs based on the NVIDIA Volta™ architecture and a fully optimized AI software package, the systems deliver groundbreaking AI computing power three times faster than the prior DGX generation, providing the performance of up to 800 CPUs in a single system.

The NVIDIA Volta architecture-based DGX portfolio includes the NVIDIA DGX-1™ AI supercomputer for data center deployments and a new personal supercomputing workstation, the NVIDIA DGX Station™.

Both systems benefit from the integrated NVIDIA GPU Cloud Deep Learning Stack delivered over the newly launched NVIDIA GPU Cloud.

“NVIDIA’s DGX portfolio and its software are the essential instruments for advancing the work of serious AI research and realizing the promise of this new era of computing,” said Jim McHugh, general manager of DGX Computing at NVIDIA. “No other computing system comes close to providing the same level of performance for AI and advanced analytics.”

The NVIDIA GPU Cloud Deep Learning Stack integrates the latest deep learning frameworks and the NVIDIA software development kit into an always up-to-date container. DGX customers can power up and immediately get started with the latest deep learning software for training, inferencing and other AI computing workloads — saving weeks of time and hundreds of thousands of dollars in integration and engineering effort.

Using one consistent software stack across the portfolio, data scientists can easily experiment deskside on their personal DGX Station and then seamlessly scale their work to a DGX-1 server cluster.

Introduced last year, DGX-1 systems now power a wide range of AI deployments at leading enterprises, cloud service providers and research organizations worldwide. The new Volta-based DGX-1 supercomputer delivers the computing capacity of 800 CPUs in a single, small server footprint.

Greater Deep Learning Performance in a Personal Supercomputer
The new NVIDIA DGX Station is the world’s first personal supercomputer for AI development, with the computing capacity of 400 CPUs, consuming nearly 40x less power, in a form factor that fits neatly deskside.

Engineered for peak performance and deskside comfort, the DGX Station is the world’s quietest workstation, drawing one-tenth the noise as other deep learning workstations. Data scientists can use it for compute-intensive AI exploration, including training deep neural networks, inferencing and advanced analytics.

One Platform for Deep Learning Training and Inference
NVIDIA designed its portfolio of DGX systems to deliver extreme versatility with an architecture capable of powering both deep learning training and inference.

DGX-1 and DGX Station can run several jobs simultaneously with flexible allocation of GPU resources, allowing organizations to meet the demands of challenging deep learning projects, including both training and inferencing. DGX systems ensure a team of data scientists can continuously experiment and gain insights with optimal performance.

Volta-Based DGX System Availability and Technical Specifications
Volta-based DGX Station and DGX-1 servers are available now and expected to ship in the third quarter. Further information, including pricing, detailed technical specifications and order forms, is available on www.nvidia.com/dgx-1 and www.nvidia.com/dgx-station.

Resources:
DGX-1 data sheet.
DGX Station data sheet.

Keep Current on NVIDIA
Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Google+, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Desktop
Development
NVIDIA
NVIDIA Since 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has pioneered the art and science of visual computing. The company's technologies are transforming a world of displays into a world of interactive discovery -- for everyone from gamers to scientists, and consumers to enterprise customers.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1494459275_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Application Insights Video – Live telemetry across app lifecycle

          Azure Application Insights provides a simple way for engineering teams to gather live telemetry from Web Apps and services for real-time monitoring and diagnostics. In this video, we’ll show you how you can proactively detect and diagnose issues, get actionable insights via machine learning and ad-hoc analytics and how to set up monitoring for your […]

          read more
          1494475539_hqdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA GTC 2017 Video: “I Am AI” opening keynote video

          1494279994_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Collaborate Remotely with NVIDIA GRID – Video

          1494387537_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware DENVMUG Video Interview with Eric Siebert, Talks 1st Time with VMware!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video