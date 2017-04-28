Home Desktop NVIDIA Adds Six AI Startups to Its GPU Ventures Portfolio

NVIDIA Adds Six AI Startups to Its GPU Ventures Portfolio

NVIDIA Adds Six AI Startups to Its GPU Ventures Portfolio
As the AI ecosystem continues its global expansion, NVIDIA is expanding its portfolio of startup investments, adding six companies in three countries over the past year.

In addition to providing funds for future growth, we offer these startups NVIDIA’s advice and perspective as the world’s leading AI computing company. This can take the form of technical guidance, joint marketing and strategic direction, among other efforts.

Our new investments, which we’ll talk about at next month’s GPU Technology Conference, in San Jose – the world’s most important AI conference, set for May 8-11 – include the following:

  • ABEJA – Tokyo-based startup focused on AI-powered retail analytics systems
  • Datalogue –  New York AI data-mining platform developed out of Cornell University
  • Optimus Ride – MIT spinoff developing fully autonomous  vehicles
  • SoundHound – Silicon Valley startup building voice-enabled AI solutions
  • TempoQuest — Boulder, Colo.-based startup doing GPU-accelerated weather forecasting
  • Zebra Medical – Israeli-based startup using AI to read medical images

          Share this video