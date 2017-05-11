NVIDIA Accelerates AI, Launches Volta, DGX Workstation, Robot Simulator, More 

The AI revolution sweeping the globe just got faster.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Wednesday launched Volta, a new GPU architecture that delivers 5x the performance of its predecessor before a record crowd of more than 7,000 scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and global press at our GPU Technology Conference.

Over the course of two hours, Huang introduced a lineup of new Volta-based AI supercomputers including a powerful new version of our DGX-1 deep learning appliance; announced the Isaac robot-training simulator; unveiled the NVIDIA GPU Cloud platform, giving developers access to the latest, optimized deep learning frameworks; and unveiled a partnership with Toyota to help build a new generation of autonomous vehicles.

AI Boom Fueling Demand for GPU Computing Power

Moore’s Law, squared: “We have to find a path forward, life after Moore’s law,” NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said.

