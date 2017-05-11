NVIDIA Accelerates AI, Launches Volta, DGX Workstation, Robot Simulator, More
The AI revolution sweeping the globe just got faster.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Wednesday launched Volta, a new GPU architecture that delivers 5x the performance of its predecessor before a record crowd of more than 7,000 scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs and global press at our GPU Technology Conference.
Over the course of two hours, Huang introduced a lineup of new Volta-based AI supercomputers including a powerful new version of our DGX-1 deep learning appliance; announced the Isaac robot-training simulator; unveiled the NVIDIA GPU Cloud platform, giving developers access to the latest, optimized deep learning frameworks; and unveiled a partnership with Toyota to help build a new generation of autonomous vehicles.
AI Boom Fueling Demand for GPU Computing Power
Moore’s Law, squared: “We have to find a path forward, life after Moore’s law,” NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said.
Read the entire article here, NVIDIA Accelerates AI, Launches Volta, DGX Workstation, Robot Simulator, More
via the fine folks at NVIDIA.
