NVIDIA topped the latest edition of MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. The magazine’s 2017 list, released Tuesday, ranks companies that combine innovative technology with an effective business model.

“The companies on the list combine a high level of technology innovation with a business model that will help them make the most of it,” said Nanette Byrnes, business senior editor of MIT Technology Review. “These are the ones that competitors must follow.”

Rounding out the top five on the list are SpaceX, Amazon, 23andMe, and Alphabet. Many of the companies on the list use deep learning and artificial intelligence, “a technology that MIT Technology Review believes will drive much of the economic growth over the next few years.”

Read the entire article here, NVIDIA #1 on List of World’s Smartest Companies

via the fine folks at NVIDIA.