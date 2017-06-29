Nutanix Announces Xi Disaster Recovery – A New Approach to Cloud Services

Today we proudly announced Xi Cloud Services, a native cloud extension to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform that powers more than 6000 end-customers around the globe. This announcement marks another significant step towards the realization of our Enterprise Cloud vision – delivering a true cloud experience for any application, in any deployment model, using an open platform approach. For the first time, Nutanix software will be able to be consumed as a cloud service.

Hybrid Clouds Need a Fresh Approach

A seamless hybrid cloud, garnering the best from private and public cloud infrastructure, is the goal of many IT teams. A well-designed hybrid cloud is needed to make strategic workload placement decisions. For many critical and predictable workloads, owning infrastructure is most appropriate, while some workloads are best consumed as a public service.

But hybrid cloud is hard. Traditional third-party cloud environments don’t integrate with on-prem infrastructure. These public services have separate set of constructs and management tools. An all too common result is yet another IT silo, with distinct operational requirements. Given this complexity, most organizations resign themselves by experimenting with new workloads (think cloud native or Mode2 apps) in public clouds, while keeping traditional, Mode1 apps in the datacenter.

