Nutanix: Why It’s Time to Lay the Traditional Partner Programme to Rest

For too long, IT vendors have dictated to their partners how they should run their businesses. They have built channel programmes that are inflexible and prescriptive in nature, laying down the law as to how a partner should sell, which training and certifications they undergo and how much revenue they must achieve before receiving any form of benefit.

However, the emergence of disruptive new technologies and consumption models means the IT industry is transforming too fast, and is now far too complex to believe any vendor inherently “knows” the recipe for making channel partners successful.

It’s time that control over joint investments and profits is directed back to where it belongs: to the partner. It flies in the face of traditional channel engagement, but vendors need to trust the partner can make their own decisions as to their knowledge and skills – surely, they know their own business better than anyone?

The vendor should instead communicate intent, and leave the making of crucial decisions like joint investment planning and subsequent actions to the partner. The vendor communicates intentions and collaborates with the partners on a joint plan of action. It is a collaborative process not bound by the conventional restrictions typical of other formulaic programmes. For example, we see that enterprises are uncomfortable with the lack of productivity gains out of their old 3-tier datacentre infrastructure. The legacy vendors, which have traditionally dominated the market, merely pitch even greater discounts to keep these outdated systems in, furthering impeding innovation. The young and newer vendor’s natural reaction has been to design a ‘legacy rip and replace incentive’ with fixed terms and conditions, and roll it out to all their channel partners. Perhaps a better way would be to ask partners for their feedback as to how to stop legacy vendors from locking in their customers in outdated technology, so a joint action plan can be built based on how the partner believes this common goal can be achieved.

Read the entire article here, Why It’s Time to Lay the Traditional Partner Programme to Rest

via the fine folks at Nutanix.