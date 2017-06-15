Home Data Center Nutanix: Why It’s Time to Lay the Traditional Partner Programme to Rest

Nutanix: Why It’s Time to Lay the Traditional Partner Programme to Rest

0
Nutanix: Why It’s Time to Lay the Traditional Partner Programme to Rest
0

For too long, IT vendors have dictated to their partners how they should run their businesses. They have built channel programmes that are inflexible and prescriptive in nature, laying down the law as to how a partner should sell, which training and certifications they undergo and how much revenue they must achieve before receiving any form of benefit.

However, the emergence of disruptive new technologies and consumption models means the IT industry is transforming too fast, and is now far too complex to believe any vendor inherently “knows” the recipe for making channel partners successful.

It’s time that control over joint investments and profits is directed back to where it belongs: to the partner. It flies in the face of traditional channel engagement, but vendors need to trust the partner can make their own decisions as to their knowledge and skills – surely, they know their own business better than anyone?

The vendor should instead communicate intent, and leave the making of crucial decisions like joint investment planning and subsequent actions to the partner. The vendor communicates intentions and collaborates with the partners on a joint plan of action. It is a collaborative process not bound by the conventional restrictions typical of other formulaic programmes. For example, we see that enterprises are uncomfortable with the lack of productivity gains out of their old 3-tier datacentre infrastructure. The legacy vendors, which have traditionally dominated the market, merely pitch even greater discounts to keep these outdated systems in, furthering impeding innovation. The young and newer vendor’s natural reaction has been to design a ‘legacy rip and replace incentive’ with fixed terms and conditions, and roll it out to all their channel partners. Perhaps a better way would be to ask partners for their feedback as to how to stop legacy vendors from locking in their customers in outdated technology, so a joint action plan can be built based on how the partner believes this common goal can be achieved.

Read the entire article here, Why It’s Time to Lay the Traditional Partner Programme to Rest

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Nutanix
Nutanix Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        Veeam-Logo

        Availability on-premises, in the cloud and on the go with Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows – On-Demand Webinar

        Veeam® Agent for Microsoft Windows is now available! Are you looking to find out more about avoiding downtime and data loss quickly and easily for Windows-based physical or public-cloud workloads? How can you bring more Availability to these workloads? Join us for the webinar to learn how to: Protect your physical and cloud-based servers and […]

        read more
        eg-innovations-feature-image

        Realize Unified Cloud Monitoring | The Devil’s in the Details – On-Demand Webinar

        1496912354_maxresdefault.jpg

        Best Practices in Planning a Large-Scale Migration to AWS – AWS Online Tech Talk Video

        1496912522_hqdefault.jpg

        Deep Dive on Amazon EC2 Elastic GPUs – AWS Tech Talk Video

        1496911181_hqdefault.jpg

        Backing up Amazon EC2 with Amazon EBS Snapshots – AWS Tech Talk Video

        docker-feature-image

        Webinar Q&A: Docker Enterprise Edition Demo

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1497502174_maxresdefault.jpg

          Video Walkthrough of New features in the upcoming Veeam Availability Suite v10

          Discover the availability and business continuity features that will be included in the upcoming Veeam Availability Suite v10, later this year: Veeam Agents for Microsoft Windows and Linux, NAS (Network Attached Storage) Backup & Restore, Veeam CDP (Continuous Data Protection), Native Object Storage Support and a new Universal Storage API (that will enable integration with […]

          read more
          1497415708_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Maker Studio Video: Controlling Your Cloud-Connected Robot

          1497415722_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Maker Studio Video: Collecting Sensor Data and Publishing to AWS Cloud

          1497415733_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS IoT Event Video: Announcing General Availability of AWS Greengrass

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video