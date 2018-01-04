Nutanix Video: See what’s waiting for you at .NEXT on Tour
Join us for inspiring keynotes, breakouts and panel discussions plus networking opportunities.
This video is from the fine folks at Nutanix.
Join us for inspiring keynotes, breakouts and panel discussions plus networking opportunities.
This video is from the fine folks at Nutanix.
Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.
IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.
Microsoft speaker: Corporate Vice President of One Commercial Partner (OCP) and 22 year Microsoft veteran, Gavriella Schuster Commvault speaker: Chief Technologist for Windows Products and 23 year Commvault veteran, Randy De Meno Specifics in this video: Digital Transformation The ISV Co-Sell program (Partner Sales Connect) touting the Commvault field 3 focus areas: Business/Engineering/Philanthropy How Commvault […]
Visit Our Sponsors