Nutanix Video: Introducing Xi Cloud Services
Nutanix Xi Cloud Services provide a native cloud extension to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, delivering an integrated cloud environment with a range of cloud services that can be instantly provisioned and automatically configured.
The first cloud service, Xi Disaster Recovery Service, rapidly and intelligently protects the applications and data in your Nutanix environment without the need to purchase and maintain a separate infrastructure stack.
This video is from the fine folks at Nutanix.
