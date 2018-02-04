Nutanix Video: European Solution Providers Leading With Nutanix
Learn how leading solution providers in Europe realize success by delivering the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud to their customers.
This video is from the fine folks at Nutanix.
Learn how leading solution providers in Europe realize success by delivering the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud to their customers.
This video is from the fine folks at Nutanix.
IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]
Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]
Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.
Solutions Review examines the challenges enterprises are facing with expensive, traditional model of “scaling up” and continually buying more racks of hardware. Through an interview with Commvault’s Lance Shaw, Director of Solutions Marketing, they explains how organizations can now choose to dynamically “scale-out” their storage environments using software-defined components. This video is from the fine […]
Visit Our Sponsors