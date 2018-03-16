Nutanix Technical Account Managers: Enterprise Cloud Value Drivers

Businesses deploying Enterprise Cloud can benefit from a strategy for maximizing the ROI on their investment: every dollar spent needs to drive genuine operational efficiencies. Our customers have taken advantage of our Technical Account Manager (TAM) customer success offering as a value-focused service designed to:

Proactively manage the functionality of the Nutanix cloud ecosystem, including updates, to avoid any pain-points, minimizing downtime and TCO as well as operational risks.

Provide an on-demand escalation path to smoothly address unexpected issues at the “speed of business,” and perform root-cause analysis to prevent re-occurrence.

Generate regular reviews, backed by detailed reporting, of the client’s unique usage environment. Reporting includes proprietary service analytics on key variables like uptime, hardware/software reliability, and utilization.

Maximize the lifecycle availability of the investment, ensuring vital systems are prepared for crunch-time demands.

Enable operational agility with joint planning/training for new projects.

Previously known as the Technical Relationship Manager or TRM, the Nutanix TAM team attacks the wasted time by letting clients leverage Nutanix’s own team of subject matter experts. Seamless knowledge transfer, proactive issue management, and tightly-coordinated support are together a proven path to maximal ROI from technology investments.

The TAM customer success service is provisioned based on deliverables and service outcomes, not time-based engagements. Operating during normal business hours and backed by a 24×7 escalation and notification system, we created our TAM framework for clients in need of a true business technology service partnership.

It is important to understand that our TAMs don’t just resolve issues. They analyze their client’s environment, proactively recommend solutions, and help build organizational knowledge with lasting value.

Read the entire article here, Nutanix Technical Account Managers: Enterprise Cloud Value Drivers

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.