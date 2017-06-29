Humans and computers have evolved in very similar ways… although this isn’t obvious at first glance.

The human brain has massive computational power and has access to large data sets through all the senses. However, it’s a low bandwidth, high latency decision system. To compensate for this, humans have evolved into creating an extension of this computing fabric called the spinal cord that is closer to the edge. It offloads the brain with high bandwidth, low latency specialized computing. In this way, models created in the central brain are eventually programmed into the spinal cord for more efficient behavior, and long term survival.

When a child learns to walk, learning models and processing needs are being pushed down from the central brain into the spinal cord. Same thing happens when one learns to ride a bike or drive a car.

Finally, at the edge, there is a large surface area of peripheral nerves leading to the skin. This is where the bandwidth of data is massive, and decisions are very time sensitive: Is it a spider or your shirt on your back? The primary job is to do as much local processing as practical to relieve and abstract the higher layers from a deluge of information.

Read the entire article here, Nutanix Teams Up with Google Cloud to Fuse Cloud Environments for Enterprise Apps

via the fine folks at Nutanix.