Nutanix: Sivantos Group Heads to .NEXT 2017

Nutanix: Sivantos Group Heads to .NEXT 2017
An Interview with Allan Basso, Global IT Infrastructure Architect at Sivantos

Sivantos Group is one of the world’s top manufacturers of hearing aids. The corporation was spun off from Siemens Audiology Solutions in 2015. Sivantos now employs over 5,000 people in more than 25 countries, and its international sales departments serve customers in another 95 countries. We recently caught up with Allan Basso to find out what’s happening at his company and to see if he’s planning on attending Nutanix .NEXT this year.

Q. How has your life changed since you implemented Nutanix?

Nutanix is making my life as an IT administrator much easier, and it has also helped advance my career. I was recently promoted to Infrastructure Architect Global at Sivantos, and I’m sure that was partly due to my role in the Nutanix implementation.

We deployed our first Nutanix systems in 2015. We placed one cluster in New Jersey and another one in Florida. By March of 2016, we were 100% dependent on Nutanix for all of our workloads, including our VDI deployment, ERP systems, enterprise SQL, and all of our homegrown applications. Because of the incredible cost and management time savings we obtained on those two systems, we decided to use Nutanix as our global standard for infrastructure worldwide. We rolled out three additional Nutanix clusters in Singapore and in China, and we’re starting to size and prepare a rollout in our German data center. We’ve been quite busy.

Read the entire article here, Sivantos Group Heads to .NEXT 2017

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

Data Center
Nutanix
Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter.
