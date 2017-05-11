Nutanix: Sivantos Group Heads to .NEXT 2017
Sivantos Group is one of the world’s top manufacturers of hearing aids. The corporation was spun off from Siemens Audiology Solutions in 2015. Sivantos now employs over 5,000 people in more than 25 countries, and its international sales departments serve customers in another 95 countries. We recently caught up with Allan Basso to find out what’s happening at his company and to see if he’s planning on attending Nutanix .NEXT this year.
Q. How has your life changed since you implemented Nutanix?
Nutanix is making my life as an IT administrator much easier, and it has also helped advance my career. I was recently promoted to Infrastructure Architect Global at Sivantos, and I’m sure that was partly due to my role in the Nutanix implementation.
We deployed our first Nutanix systems in 2015. We placed one cluster in New Jersey and another one in Florida. By March of 2016, we were 100% dependent on Nutanix for all of our workloads, including our VDI deployment, ERP systems, enterprise SQL, and all of our homegrown applications. Because of the incredible cost and management time savings we obtained on those two systems, we decided to use Nutanix as our global standard for infrastructure worldwide. We rolled out three additional Nutanix clusters in Singapore and in China, and we’re starting to size and prepare a rollout in our German data center. We’ve been quite busy.
Read the entire article here, Sivantos Group Heads to .NEXT 2017
via the fine folks at Nutanix.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications