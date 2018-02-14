Home Applications Nutanix: Service Providers and the Meaning of “One OS. One Click. Any Cloud.”: Part 1

At Nutanix, we describe our Enterprise Cloud as One OS. One Click. Any Cloud. Because Nutanix software provides a single operating system across multiple cloud environments, it can provide your organization a true ‘public cloud–like’ experience across your entire IT fabric. That’s a compelling vision for today’s enterprises. However, if your organization is a service provider, the benefits may be a little less clear.

This blog is setup in two parts. First, I’ll explain how Nutanix delivers on the promise of One OS. One Click. Any Cloud. In a second post, I’ll explain how a managed cloud service provider (MCSP) can take advantage of Nutanix Enterprise Cloud to generate additional revenue streams, optimise operational workflows, and spark new conversations and projects with customers.

Taking the Pain out of Today’s IT

Today’s IT is distributed. There’s no longer just one cloud. Business applications run in private, public, and distributed clouds. But with many clouds come many silos, each with different management tools, infrastructure technologies, and consumption models that make IT overly complex.

Read the entire article here, Service Providers and the Meaning of “One OS. One Click. Any Cloud.”: Part 1

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.

