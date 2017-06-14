Nutanix Selected as One of Computerworld’s 100 Best Places to Work in IT

What an honor it is to be included in Computerworld’s Best Places to Work in IT for 2017! I’m proud of our team and proud of this achievement on behalf of Nutanix.

A couple of years ago, I was sitting in my son’s karate dojo and waiting for his class to end. His teacher, Ray Pruitt, shared a parting lesson with the kids. Master Pruitt recounted the first time he ever went to an international karate competition. He was just 14 and was competing against adults from every country. Against all odds, he was declared the overall champion of the event. Not only was this his first international competition, but this was his first overall win! He was so excited and so happy as he joined the other finalists on the main stage to hear the winner announced and receive his medal. But when the time came to announce the overall champion, the announcer *didn’t even speak his name*. No, instead, he announced that the overall competition was won by “Master Wu’s Student”.

It took him many years to understand the significance of handling the announcement this way, but he finally understood it. And here’s the lesson: while Master Pruitt’s achievement as a 14-year-old boy was amazing, far more than that, his very *presence* at this event as a martial artist was the culmination and expression of Master Wu’s life’s work. His recognition was the embodiment of his teacher’s life’s work.

