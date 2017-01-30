Nutanix SCMA – The security feature that could save your organization!t

One of my favorite Nutanix features doesn’t get a lot of Marketing attention, because it’s kind of boring – but it is extremely important and as far as I know Nutanix is the only hyper-converged platform to deliver this kind of in-depth and self-healing security approach.

How does it work?

Nutanix provides Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) that use machine-readable code to automate security and compliance against common standards. The Nutanix Security Configuration Management Automation (SCMA) continuously assess and heal Nutanix clusters to ensure that it meets or exceeds all regulatory requirements. In this process over 1,700 security entities are analyzed and self-corrected across storage and hypervisor (AHV only) layers.

Read the entire article here, Nutanix SCMA – The security feature that could save your organization! » myvirtualcloud.net

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net