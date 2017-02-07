Nutanix Say Buy Less Nutanix!?!?

“So you’re telling me I should buy less Nutanix?”

A CIO said this to me in Tokyo after I showed him our financial modeling methodology. Our sales rep was sitting next to me, so I felt a little uncomfortable, but I responded, “Yes. From a financial modeling perspective, why would you buy more Nutanix than you need? For one thing, maybe you’ll be acquired or something and the additional purchase won’t be necessary. Far more likely, you will love your implementation and want to expand it, but if you wait until you actually need the product, fewer nodes will be required than if you purchase them up-front.”

The Nutanix sales teams help organizations comprehend why Nutanix Enterprise Cloud is game-changing technology. The Client Strategy team’s role is to show how Nutanix also changes the game economically.

Nutanix reshapes the IT economic and operational landscape in myriad ways, and many have been documented by various analyst studies — IDC (TCO/ROI), IDC (Org transformation) and ESG. One of the most compelling financial advantages results from combining Nutanix’s fractional consumption capabilities with its 1-click software-defined upgrades and the continuing advancements in technology typically associated with Moore’s Law.

