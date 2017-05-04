Nutanix Releases AOS 5.1

We just released the 5.1 version of our AOS software last friday, packed with several goodies that you will love. Like past releases, 5.1 includes innovation across the entire stack, further expanding on the choice and simplicity that customers have come to love with their Nutanix deployments.

Let’s go through each of these in detail.

Core Storage Stack

In addition to several performance and stability enhancements, the following are some of the big ticket items in the 5.1 release in the core storage stack.

All flash and Hybrid nodes in the same cluster: As more and more enterprises are deploying business critical applications on Nutanix Enterprise Clouds (with over 50% of new workloads falling in this category), customers want an option to add just performance to their clusters by increasing the size of their SSD tier. They can now accomplish this by just adding an all-flash node to an existing hybrid cluster and the new SSDs are seamlessly added to existing storage containers.

