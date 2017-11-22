Nutanix: Primer on General Data Protection (GDPR) Regulation

The European Union (EU) is putting a framework in place to protect the personal data of its citizens. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is intended to help strengthen and unify data protection for all individuals within the EU. This regulation was adopted in April of 2016 and will be enforceable starting May 25, 2018. This directive is a positive step for individuals residing in the EU, giving them more control over their personal data, including sensitive personal data and unique identifiers, genetic and biometric data, and pseudonymous data.

GDPR is expected to change the way all companies do business, as it is not only applicable for companies based in the EU, but can also apply to those companies outside of the European Union that work with or otherwise handle data belonging to EU residents and individuals.

One way to view this new regulation is to see it as an opportunity to embrace new processes and technologies to effectively handle the mountains of personal data in today’s information-rich business environment. Unfortunately, many organizations are still not compliant for GDPR, even though they felt they were ready. In a July 2017 study, Nutanix partner Veritas found that one third of those surveyed stated that their “enterprise already conforms to the legislation’s key requirements,” but further inspection revealed that only two percent appeared to be in compliance.

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.