Nutanix is so excited to be joining the fourth consecutive Dell (EMC) World that we decided to celebrate with a fun-filled Journey-themed experience for our customers and partners.

Nutanix will turn up the volume as a Platinum sponsor and looks forward to welcoming the expected 12,000+ business leaders and IT pros with Open Arms. Just like the song Any Way You Want IT – Dell EMC XC Series delivers hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) choice – ready to run any hypervisor, any workload, at any scale! While many of the so-called haters predicted we would go our Separate Ways after the largest IT acquisition in history, the Nutanix and Dell EMC partnership thrives like the Wheel in the Sky keeps on turning.

We have an exciting lineup of activities with something for everyone – from those who are “Nubies” to hyperconverged infrastructure, all the way to those who are ready to take the next step in their IT journey and build their Enterprise Clouds with the XC Series platform powered by Nutanix. We look forward to seeing our fans Journey to the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud on XC Series at Booth #1135. Here’s a rundown of key things you won’t want to miss:

Need 1:1 Time?

We would love to talk with you. Email mlimbocker@nutanix.com to schedule a sit-down with Nutanix and Dell EMC executives to discuss how XC Series can transform your IT.

Read the entire article here, Nutanix Playlist: Journey to Dell EMC World 2017

