Nutanix: Partners Shine at .NEXT 2017

It was an amazing week in Washington, DC at the third annual .NEXT User Conference, with more than 700 attendees joining from our channel partners! These partners’ early commitment and leadership has enabled rapid customer adoption of the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud platform over the past several years. Many partners have gone above and beyond last year to help disrupt the market with Nutanix, and we recognized several at .NEXT with the 2017 Partner Awards:

Commercial Partner of the Year: CDW. For the fourth year in a row, CDW wins Commercial Partner of the Year. Even beyond this joint success in Commercial, CDW commitment is strong across all regions, segments, and verticals. Last year, CDW successfully brought a portfolio of Nutanix Managed Services to market and began providing pre-ship configuration services to their Nutanix customers.

Velocity Partner of the Year Award: SHI. SHI doubled down and doubled revenue year over year! SHI operates globally with 28 field offices in the US alone, spanning massively broad market reach.

