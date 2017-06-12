Nutanix: One-Click Cloud Integration for Citrix Workspace Appliance

Citrix and Nutanix recently announced One-Click Cloud integration as part of the Citrix Workspace Appliance (CWA) program at Synergy 2017. Nutanix for CWA brings simplicity in deployment and management of XenApp and XenDesktop environments by leveraging Citrix Cloud Services. Together, Citrix and Nutanix are redefining the industry standard for end-user computing with fast and simple deployments. Our joint solution can run on both Citrix XenServer and Nutanix AHV, thus eliminating the expensive licensing fees and operational complexities associated with other hypervisors. Nutanix Prism provides a single interface to the Citrix Cloud, with built-in automation and orchestration, all with a single click.

Our customers can expect the same benefits as any other Nutanix deployment, including storage management, Nutanix Fast-Clone for cloning in seconds, detailed capacity and performance stats through Prism, integrated file services with Nutanix Acropolis File Services, and much more. We’re excited to bring this innovative solution to our customers that will deliver exceptional value for current and expanding Citrix deployments, while lowering the barrier for organizations that might be considering implementing Citrix XenDesktop and XenApp today.

We also announced support for XenServer last year. With the release of Acropolis Operating System 5.1, we added Citrix XenServer 7.1 to our list of generally available supported hypervisors for Citrix workloads. This allows our customers to use the powerful tools of Nutanix Acropolis and Prism, while leveraging the knowledge and skillsets already in place for XenServer.

Read the entire article here, One-Click Cloud Integration for Citrix Workspace Appliance

via the fine folks at Nutanix.