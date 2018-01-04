Nutanix: Once in a Decade… or Once in a Lifetime?

Recently several Wall Street and industry analysts have been sharing their perspective on Nutanix as a growth opportunity – one going so far as to characterize us as a once-in-a-decade infrastructure story. For us, personally and professionally – it’s more like once in a lifetime.

Between the both of us – we have decades of experience accrued in the IT space in various roles at leading solution providers in the industry. We’ve always had a strong portfolio behind us at our other employers, but at Nutanix it’s the whole package. A technology platform that is innovative and that customers love – check. An engineering, sales, and support team that always put our customers first – double check. An organization that makes it easy and vital for us to embed partners into everything we do (surprisingly not always the case with many tech vendors) – check again.

Going back four years when we both joined Nutanix, we can reflect on the sheer volume of cold calls, introductory meetings, and informational sessions we had with partners of all sizes to talk about who this new startup we joined was and what we could offer to them in the face of their legacy partnerships. Given how much many of these household names had invested in these legacy partnerships, what we were asking of them was to take a giant leap of faith, put unknown risk into their business and disrupt business relationships that created titan status.

