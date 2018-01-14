Nutanix on Capitalising on the Next-Generation Cloud

How To Unlock New Revenue Streams Through Hyperconvergence

For success in the channel, flexibility and a willingness to evolve with technological advancements in critical. If we look back just over a year, savvy channel partners were exploiting new paths to revenue by building service practices above the hypervisor. Seizing the opportunity, they set about offering training on configuration and setup, but were primarily focused on providing advice for customers deploying hyperconvergence for application environments such as Oracle and SAP. Others channelled efforts around advising how to effectively deploy hyperconvergence for backup, business continuity, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and a long list of other value-added services.

As technology moves on, so do the opportunities and the latest opportunity for channel partners has moved to the hybrid cloud. As stated in a recent IDC report, one in four European IT organisations are already operating tiered applications that span multiple public clouds and on-premise environments. That figure is only set to rise, with the popular scenario whereby organisations employ front-end applications hosted on a public cloud that connect to backend systems located on-premise. That is of course not the only scenario, with the cloud bursting approach to hybrid cloud rapidly gaining popularity. It’s growing popularity is understandable as it provides an approach whereby an application that is running in a private cloud or datacentre can burst into the public cloud when a increased requirement for computing capacity strikes.

