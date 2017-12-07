Nutanix on 7 Reasons to Upgrade to AOS 5.5

After much anticipation, AOS 5.5 is here! While many are focused on the star of this release, Calm automation and orchestration, I thought it would be good to share some thoughts on the top reasons to upgrade to 5.5 beyond Calm. Though Calm is a very cool new offering, our engineers have not forgotten the rest of the Enterprise Cloud OS software as AOS 5.5 brings over 50 new features and enhancements. There are too many items to cover in a quick blog post so below are a few highlights. Remember to check the release notes for complete details.

Reason 1: Achieve low RPO times with Near Sync Replication

Nutanix is the clear leader in hyperconverged infrastructures (HCI). One of the reasons for that status is our attention to storage and data features and functions needed by enterprise applications. For some time, we have offered site-to-site replication in two forms: asynchronous and synchronous. Depending on budgets or technical restrictions additional options are needed that can still meet business goals. Synchronous replication is frequently a highly desired function for business continuity or disaster recovery (BC/DR) use cases, but it can have latency and distance requirements that may be cost prohibitive or impractical. AOS 5.5 introduces a third option that can bridge that gap between sync and async: near-sync replication. With near-sync, it’s possible to achieve 1-minute RPO times without the distance and latency requirements of traditional synchronous replication implementations.

Reason 2: Protecting Data with Software Based Data at Rest Encryption

Read the entire article here, 7 Reasons to Upgrade to AOS 5.5

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.