Home Data Center Nutanix: Omnichannel Retail Success Requires IT Transformation

Nutanix: Omnichannel Retail Success Requires IT Transformation

0
Nutanix: Omnichannel Retail Success Requires IT Transformation
0

Today’s consumers are tech savvy. Their shopping experiences often involves some combination of brick-and-mortar, online, mobile, social, and other channels. Retailers have made a number of advances in delivering good customer experiences in each channel. But retailers who want to build a loyal customer base need to deliver a seamless experience across all the channels for an integrated Omnichannel experience.

Retail IT is at the forefront of enabling a seamlessly enjoyable experience for customers, and the right IT infrastructure is key. Here are three aspects of Omnichannel that IT infrastructure will need to handle deftly.

Pervasive Data

No matter where customers engage with your brand, their information must be pervasive and accessible so they can switch from one channel to another, for instance from mobile to a physical store—or even from social media to your online store—without starting over. Retailers are also leveraging real time analytics to recommend new products and services to consumers based on social media activity, stated preferences, and purchasing history.

Read the entire article here, Omnichannel Retail Success Requires IT Transformation

Via the fine folks at Nutanix.

Categories:
Data Center
News
Nutanix
Nutanix

Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management The technology of cloud computing has caught up with virtual desktop infrastructures. Tapping into the agility and flexibility of cloud-hosted infrastructures, Citrix Cloud enables organizations to simplify digital workspace delivery. With many of the critical components of the Citrix delivery infrastructure hosted in the cloud and managed by Citrix, organizations […]

    read more
    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        As an IT pro, you know that security, efficiency and control are top priorities. Remote Desktop Manager 13 targets each of these critical areas. That’s why we recently ran a special live webinar led by our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier to showcase the latest version of RDM’s key […]

        read more
        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513809129_maxresdefault.jpg

          How to configure a Citrix NetScaler VPX instance on AWS by using Citrix CloudFormation template – Video

          Watch this video to learn how to configure a Citrix NetScaler VPX standalone instance on Amazon Web Servic (AWS) by using the Citrix CloudFormation template. For more information, see the “Deploying a NetScaler VPX Standalone Instance on AWS” topic on our documentation site: This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1513599123_maxresdefault.jpg

          App Management and Device Security – Video

          1513684554_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix 2017 – Innovations in Virtualization – Video

          1513753052_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Support Insight Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video