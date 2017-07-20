Nutanix .NEXT Wrap-up: Tech Alliances Edition!

Last week, Nutanix hosted its third annual .NEXT Conference, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington D.C. With thousands of attendees, 60 sponsors and an unbelievable lineup of speakers, .NEXT was truly an incredible event for Nutanix, its partners, and customers.

The Nutanix alliances organization supports and executes on Nutanix’s vision to build a simple platform and operating system for the Enterprise Cloud by building the most effective technology partner program and ecosystem. Since its inception at the original .NEXT conference in 2015, the Nutanix Elevate program has now grown to over 100 alliance partners with almost 200 Nutanix Ready validated solutions.

Nutanix technology partners are at the heart of the Enterprise Cloud OS journey and several .NEXT announcements will have a great impact on our partner ecosystem:

Nutanix Marketplace – ISV partners will be able to publish App Blueprints with Nutanix Calm that will be housed within the new Marketplace, enabling customers to offer one-click application provisioning to multiple groups within their organization. Customers will be able to automate the deployment and lifecycle operations of these applications on-prem or in the public cloud. Partners will also be able to gain a Marketplace badge through Nutanix Ready testing to gain new product visibility, revenue streams and marketing exposure. The first partners to create App Blueprints are Citrix, Comtrade, NVIDIA, Arista, Lenovo, Commvault, Aviatrix, SilverPeak, Plexxi, Cloudian, Bitdefender, eG Innovations, Mellanox, Parallels, Sureline, Veeam, and IBM.

V3 APIs – Partners will be able to take advantage of a new set of richer APIs for management, security, networking and backup. This will allow our partners to further integrate into the Nutanix platform and offer enhanced visibility, data protection and security to joint customers.

AHV growth – Adoption of the Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor (AHV) continues to grow among Nutanix customers and more partners, including those in the Nutanix data protection ecosystem, are supporting AHV to grow their customer reach and sales opportunities.

via the fine folks at Nutanix.