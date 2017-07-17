Nutanix .NEXT 2017 Product and Technology Announcement Summary

What an amazing week in Washington D.C. for Nutanix .NEXT 2017! Although much of the focus was around our partnership with Google, Nutanix Calm automation and Xi cloud services, we also made plenty of really cool advancements in core Acropolis and AHV features and functions that will be available in a forthcoming release. All off this is part of our vision and journey to the Enterprise Cloud that starts with having a Cloud OS that provides a single fabric to bridge the gap between public and private clouds. One OS, One Click. If you were unable to join us in DC, here is a link to our Chief Product and Development Officer, Sunil Potti’s keynote that ties it all together.

In general the theme of the next planned release will be “enterprise cloud,” the features and functions that will be included in the releases will serve as connection points to Calm and Xi and will round out all the fundamental features required to operate and manage a hybrid enterprise cloud. The title says “summary” but this blog is packed full of features and enhancements to make things a little easier to digest it is organized into the following categories: AOS Core Datapath, Prism, AHV, Networking, and Tooling & Technologies.

Core Data Path (CDP)m

Core data path encompasses all the foundational hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) functionality found in Acropolis Operating System (AOS) software, including storage services, availability, and data protection. Below you will find descriptions of a few of the new CDP features currently under development that were covered during the keynotes.

