Nutanix .NEXT 2017 D.C.: All the News Fit to Print

One of my favorite phrases from .NEXT 2017 came from SAP’s CEO Bill McDermott, who sat down with our own Dheeraj Pandey and the 3850+ attendees of annual Nutanix user conference and shared, “there is no room for small dreams.”

This quote captures the Nutanix sentiment towards our third annual .NEXT conference, held this past week from June 28-30 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Washington DC. From ground-breaking partnerships, to revolutionary product and solution announcements, to amazing keynote speakers, to well-attended (and well-ranked) conference sessions, there was nothing small about our conference.

And there is nothing small about our customers’ passion for doing the right thing for their IT infrastructure. It should come as no surprise that over 60 Nutanix customers actively participated in and even drove sessions across various tracks. Customers including Arizona State University, Cardinal Innovation Healthcare, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, GA Telesis, Nexen Energy, Schlumberger, Valpak, Wharton/University of Pennsylvania, and many more shared their own stories of deploying Enterprise Clouds and their best practices to follow. We’ve said it in the past and we’ll say it again – our customers are the backbone of .NEXT.

Read the entire article here, .NEXT 2017 D.C.: All the News Fit to Print

