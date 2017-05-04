Nutanix: Making a Case for Enterprise Cloud: A Perspective from Neuralytix

The Cloud is a wonderful thing Scalable, flexible, and cost effective from the outset—it’s seems to be everything enterprises today are prioritizing. But moving everything to the Cloud is not necessarily the right or desired move when you consider other critical factors like compliance, governance, and simply the tolerance for losing some control over the infrastructure on which applications and data are stored and run.

The ideal solution would be to bring the benefits of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) with the ability to secure, customize, and optimize on-premise architecture to meet the needs of those enterprises, organizations, or applications that demand on-premise solutions. And it just so happens that solution exists.

The Enterprise Cloud encompasses scalable, software-driven architecture, that integrates compute, storage, networking, security, virtualization, and management resources in a single industry standard server, supported by a single vendor, with the ability to have self-service portals for end-users, block, file, and object interfaces, as well as advanced disaster recovery, and business continuity services. All this is then managed and controlled from a single pane of glass.

