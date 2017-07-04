It has been quite here on this blog for some time now, there are alot of reasons for this. First of I have been swamped in work lately which has affected the time I have had available to actually do any blogging, and also I have been busy with some other side projects which will be visible soon. One of the stuff I’ve been working one recently in Google Cloud Platform.

Google Cloud Platform is Google’s public cloud platform which I have fallen in love it. Its fast, elegant and simple to use but ill get back to that in a later blogpost. Earlier this week Nutanix announced a strategic partnership with Google –> https://www.blog.google/topics/google-cloud/nutanix-and-google-cloud-team-simplify-hybrid-cloud/

For those who haven’t heard about Nutanix it is a company that delivers Enterprise Private Cloud based upon a hyperconverged platform. I have been blogging on different topics on Nutanix as well –> http://msandbu.org/?s=nutanix

Read the entire article here, Nutanix + GCP match made in heaven?

via Marius Sandbu.