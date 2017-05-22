Home Applications Nutanix: Further Liberation of the Data Center

Nutanix: Further Liberation of the Data Center

0
Nutanix: Further Liberation of the Data Center
0
With the rise of open systems in the 1980s, IBM helped unfurl new freedom in datacenter computing. Moving beyond the proprietary silos of prior generation minicomputers and mainframes, IBM pioneered the open systems of UNIX interoperability with POSIX-compliant software stacks. This enabled much greater ease for customers in transitioning between different vendors’ UNIX operating systems. In 2001 IBM, unveiled Linux on System p and other platforms further democratizing availability of the advanced RISC-based Power architecture. Now, we are working with IBM to take this liberation further with a plan to offer the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform software on IBM Power Systems. With the planned design, the ease of the public cloud will be available to IBM customers in their own datacenters.

With an Enterprise Cloud Platform, IBM customers will be able to tap scalability, ease of infrastructure provisioning and management inspired by Google, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, but provided on-premises. The same simplicity and flexibility provided by Nutanix to over 5000 customers in over 100 countries will be available to IBM’s global IT customers.

The IBM-Nutanix hyperconverged system will focus on established opportunities such as IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS) and open source databases (OSDBMS), as well as emerging high performance, predictive analytics workloads which IBM refers to as Cognitive Computing.

Read the entire article here, Further Liberation of the Data Center

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Databases
Management
Open Source
Nutanix
Nutanix Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter. Customers can start with a few servers and scale to thousands, with predictable performance and economics. With a patented elastic data fabric and consumer-grade management, Nutanix is the blueprint for application-optimized and policy-driven infrastructure.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          Citrix-Feature-Image

          Citrix Video: Introducing WorxMail attachment repository for Citrix XenMobile

          The following video demonstrates how easy it can be to work with attachments and emails using the new WorxMail attachment repository. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          Citrix-Feature-Image

          Citrix XenMobile Secure Mail iPhone highlights video

          Citrix-Feature-Image

          Citrix XenMobile Secure Mail iPad highlights video

          1495259818_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Make the extraordinary possible at Citrix in EMEA

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video