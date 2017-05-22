Nutanix: Further Liberation of the Data Center
With an Enterprise Cloud Platform, IBM customers will be able to tap scalability, ease of infrastructure provisioning and management inspired by Google, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, but provided on-premises. The same simplicity and flexibility provided by Nutanix to over 5000 customers in over 100 countries will be available to IBM’s global IT customers.
The IBM-Nutanix hyperconverged system will focus on established opportunities such as IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS) and open source databases (OSDBMS), as well as emerging high performance, predictive analytics workloads which IBM refers to as Cognitive Computing.
Read the entire article here, Further Liberation of the Data Center
via the fine folks at Nutanix.
