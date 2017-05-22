Nutanix: Further Liberation of the Data Center

With the rise of open systems in the 1980s, IBM helped unfurl new freedom in datacenter computing. Moving beyond the proprietary silos of prior generation minicomputers and mainframes, IBM pioneered the open systems of UNIX interoperability with POSIX-compliant software stacks. This enabled much greater ease for customers in transitioning between different vendors’ UNIX operating systems. In 2001 IBM, unveiled Linux on System p and other platforms further democratizing availability of the advanced RISC-based Power architecture. Now, we are working with IBM to take this liberation further with a plan to offer the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform software on IBM Power Systems. With the planned design, the ease of the public cloud will be available to IBM customers in their own datacenters.

With an Enterprise Cloud Platform, IBM customers will be able to tap scalability, ease of infrastructure provisioning and management inspired by Google, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services, but provided on-premises. The same simplicity and flexibility provided by Nutanix to over 5000 customers in over 100 countries will be available to IBM’s global IT customers.

The IBM-Nutanix hyperconverged system will focus on established opportunities such as IBM WebSphere Application Server (WAS) and open source databases (OSDBMS), as well as emerging high performance, predictive analytics workloads which IBM refers to as Cognitive Computing.

