Nutanix Continues to Deliver on the Promise of Invisible Infrastructure for Citrix Environments

Citrix® and Nutanix, together have continued to delight customers in 2016. Just months after announcing Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop MCS and Nutanix AHV integration at Citrix Synergy 2016, the companies now have 100+ customers currently using or planning to deploy Nutanix AHV in XenApp and XenDesktop environments. In addition, several dozen customers and prospects have expressed interest in the recently released technology preview of Citrix XenServer on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Tech Preview.

Here is how customers can take advantage of Citrix solutions on the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform:

Leverage the Nutanix connector for Citrix MCS, which enables IT to quickly and easily deploy desktops through Citrix Studio running on AHV with Citrix XenDesktop/XenApp 7.9 and up;

Sign up for the XenServer Tech Preview, which will allow Citrix customers to run XenServer 7 on the Nutanix platform, starting with the Nutanix AOS 5.0 release;

Use the Nutanix InstantON for Citrix solution, which was introduced at Citrix Synergy 2015 delivering infrastructure, virtualization and VDI software for a list price of $415 per desktop.

